Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $13,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.80. 358,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.78 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.71.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.