Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 213 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,436,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884,026. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

