Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 653 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,029,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $4.24 on Friday, hitting $485.70. 920,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,216. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $502.38.

Get Our Latest Report on NOC

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.