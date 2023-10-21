Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.96.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,475. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.50 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $362.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

