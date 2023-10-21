Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.28 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $32.28 million and $313,274.28 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00005013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,322,623 coins and its circulating supply is 21,475,263 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

