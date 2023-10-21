MetisDAO Price Hits $12.75 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $57.90 million and $3.55 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $12.75 or 0.00042619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014806 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,912.54 or 0.99978446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012464 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002125 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,541,152 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,541,151.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 12.54031696 USD and is up 8.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $3,363,430.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

