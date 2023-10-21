MetisDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.69 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $12.70 or 0.00042345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $57.69 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,018.16 or 1.00049935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012478 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002119 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,541,152 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,541,151.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 12.54031696 USD and is up 8.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $3,363,430.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.