Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after buying an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,896,738,000 after acquiring an additional 517,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.81. The stock had a trading volume of 61,317,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,800,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

