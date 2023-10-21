Mixin Price Tops $164.90 (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. Mixin has a total market cap of $98.79 million and $7,357.35 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mixin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for approximately $164.90 or 0.00550047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.
Mixin Token Profile
Mixin’s genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
