Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $138.19 million and $4.27 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,089,541,540 coins and its circulating supply is 768,062,957 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

