Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27,525.31

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $27,525.31 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

