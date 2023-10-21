Navcoin Price Hits $0.0426 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $27,305.36 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

