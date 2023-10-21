NEAR Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.65 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $38.65 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00003456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00032060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00021984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002806 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 986,506,769 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 986,506,769 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.0054569 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 298 active market(s) with $38,555,279.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

