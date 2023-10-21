NEAR Protocol Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00003456 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $38.65 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00032060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00021984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002806 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 986,506,769 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 986,506,769 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.0054569 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 298 active market(s) with $38,555,279.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.