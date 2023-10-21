Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,618 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

NFLX traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $400.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,782,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,797. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.09 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.90 and its 200 day moving average is $394.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.11.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

