NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.09 on December 29th

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $2.08. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NESF stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.95) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 13.96. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 77.30 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 116 ($1.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £460.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.