NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.09 on December 29th

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $2.08. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NESF stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.95) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 13.96. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 77.30 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 116 ($1.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £460.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NextEnergy Solar Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.