NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.42. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 24,020 shares.

NightHawk Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get NightHawk Biosciences alerts:

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 687.09% and a negative return on equity of 78.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NightHawk Biosciences

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHWK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,898,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 21.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc in May 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.