NuCypher (NU) Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

NuCypher (NU) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $90.45 million and approximately $1,522.99 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

