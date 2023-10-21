Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.50

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as low as $9.17. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 55,988 shares changing hands.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.