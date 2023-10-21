Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.50

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as low as $9.17. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 55,988 shares changing hands.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 899,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

