OKC Token (OKT) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, OKC Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OKC Token token can now be purchased for about $11.28 or 0.00037593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $547,451.74 worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token’s genesis date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT’s total supply is about 41.69 million.

OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

OKC Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.