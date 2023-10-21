Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,694 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.69. 2,866,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,688. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

