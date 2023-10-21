OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Tops $65.39 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $65.39 million and approximately $22.60 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00032324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00022190 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.