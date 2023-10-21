OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.45 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $65.45 million and $23.46 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00032080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00022010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars.

