OmniaVerse Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $71,912.48 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

