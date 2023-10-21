Ordinals (ORDI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.69 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $90.73 million and $18.69 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $4.32 or 0.00014428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar.

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 3.91876605 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $21,025,624.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

