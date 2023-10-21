Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $386.65

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 386.65 ($4.72) and traded as low as GBX 250.22 ($3.06). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 251 ($3.07), with a volume of 159,545 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 350 ($4.28) to GBX 310 ($3.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 296.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 385.38. The firm has a market cap of £235.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.74 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Roch Doliveux acquired 36,130 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £98,996.20 ($120,918.77). In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Dame Kay Davies acquired 1,000 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £2,910 ($3,554.42). Also, insider Roch Doliveux bought 36,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £98,996.20 ($120,918.77). 8.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

