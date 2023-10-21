Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.39

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and traded as low as $23.07. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 27,530 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRMRF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 2.84.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $278.75 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.83%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

See Also

