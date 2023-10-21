Pax Dollar Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $485.75 million and $1.57 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004962 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

