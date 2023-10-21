Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Hits $485.49 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $485.49 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000071 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

