Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $485.13 million and $2.14 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

