PayPal USD Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $130.59 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market cap of $130.59 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 130,528,541 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 130,528,541.45. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99913325 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $4,441,192.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

