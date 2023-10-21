PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,486,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

