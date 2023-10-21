Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.65. 39,407,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,571,466. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

