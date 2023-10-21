Philcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $680.31 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $680.31 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Philcoin has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

