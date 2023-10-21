Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,592,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,983. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.50. The stock has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $206,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.