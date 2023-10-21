PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.99

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.10. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 131,195 shares traded.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 498.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 657.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

