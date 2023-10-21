Pocket Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.41 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $25.41 million and approximately $86,729.27 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

