Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.15-$13.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.39. Pool also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.50 EPS.

POOL stock opened at $322.17 on Friday. Pool has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Pool by 8.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Pool by 11.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

