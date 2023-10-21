PotCoin Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $70.84 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00216381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

