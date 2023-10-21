PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $67.68 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00215724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013717 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000549 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

