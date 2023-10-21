PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.58-7.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.50. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.64 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $124.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average of $138.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.42 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.