PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.42 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.93. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.