Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.26

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.26 and traded as low as $3.53. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 14,695 shares trading hands.

Predictive Oncology Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 90.72% and a negative net margin of 1,246.52%.

In related news, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 64,261 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 161.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 416,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

