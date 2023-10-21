Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $4.11

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00013686 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded up 1% against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $74.99 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014870 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,013.83 or 0.99970237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012468 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002118 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.11734658 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,748,105.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

