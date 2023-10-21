Prom (PROM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Prom has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00013948 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $76.12 million and $1.09 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014818 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,914.78 or 1.00034768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012441 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002127 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.11734658 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,748,105.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.