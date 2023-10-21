Qtum Market Cap Tops $240.12 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00007667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $240.12 million and $22.11 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.09 or 0.05445865 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00032110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00022043 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

