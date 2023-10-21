Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $242.11 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00007704 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $242.11 million and approximately $23.21 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.60 or 0.05435538 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00032143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00022076 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

