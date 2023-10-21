Quantum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.01 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $3.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014806 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,912.54 or 0.99978446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012464 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

