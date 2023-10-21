QUASA (QUA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $821.44

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $112,583.51 and $821.44 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,018.16 or 1.00049935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012478 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002119 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0009544 USD and is down -11.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $821.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.