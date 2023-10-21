ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $709.91

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $709.91 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00215028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012869 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

